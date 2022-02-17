Advertisement

Bangor businesses welcome return of tournament basketball fans

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks a return to a sense of normal.

While players and fans may be asked to wear masks, the high school basketball tournament is back after being cancelled last year.

That’s welcome news for businesses in Bangor.

“For us, It’s the busiest full week of the year,” said Geaghan’s owner Peter Geaghan. “We have busier days here and there, whether it’s a concert or St. Patrick’s Day or something, but for us, it’s seven days of Friday.”

Plenty of parking available on Thursday, but starting Friday afternoon, that’s not going to be the case.

“I’ll tell you, the phones have been bananas, and people are just calling and calling and calling in,” said Hollywood Casino Hotel Manager, Steven Beaulieu. “So, we’re sold out again this weekend, and it looks like we’ll be like that next weekend as well.”

“I mean, not just for our hotel, but for restaurants, for the casino, for local businesses” said Residence Inn General Manager, David L’heureux. “You know, it’s obviously going to have a lot more foot traffic in the area, especially downtown Bangor.”

The return of tournament basketball brings with it a sense of progress.

“The last normal thing we did, I think, was tournaments,” said Geaghan. “Right after the tournament, a couple of weeks after, COVID hit and everything changed. So, it’s nice. I feel like it’s full circle. Now we’re back to normal, and for us, tournaments have always been a chance to touch base with some people, especially the Downeast and Northern Maine folks that come to Bangor. You know, these are friends of ours over the years that come year after year after year for the tournaments, and we’ve missed them. We’re really looking forward to seeing people.”

When those Downeast or Northern Maine teams win, it’s all the better for biz.

“Depending on what teams win or whatever, the phones will go bananas during the week if Presque Isle gets in or Caribou because they all love to stay here,” said Beaulieu.

“You never want to see anybody lose and have a heartbreak, but somebody’s got to win,” added L’heureux. “Somebody’s got to lose. But you know, regardless, yeah, I mean, if we have people that win from Aroostook County, it’s, you know, they tend to make a whole week of it and stay here at the hotel and have fun, make a vacation out of it.”

“We don’t like to pick favorites, but that it’s never bad when somebody can’t drive home for lunch,” said Geaghan.

