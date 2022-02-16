Union members rally for “fair contract” from Sappi Mill

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Union members stood in solidarity streetside in Skowhegan Tuesday in their fight for what they’re calling “a fair contract” from the Sappi Mill.

Almost 150 people came over the course of a two-hour rally, including members of the local United Steelworkers union and others from around the state.

Passing cars and trucks honked in support.

The contract between Sappi and their union workers expired on August 23.

Although the parties have been meeting since then, the union rejected Sappi’s last offer by a 96% vote.

Union President Pat Carlton tells us his members have lost paid protection when missing work due to COVID-19 or a virus exposure.

He says employee morale at the mill is low.

”Our members are different today than they were 25 years ago,” said USW 9 President Pat Carlton. “Quality time at home is important, and when you’re stuck in the mill working 16 hours a day, or sometimes, 24 hours a day, there’s no quality time at home. That’s one of the things that we’re fighting for - more time at home with families. We’re back at the table tomorrow. We hope that they will hear our message, that our members are fed up, and that they need more protection in their paycheck.”

Congressman Jared Golden issued a statement of support today, saying: “I support the men and women of USW Local 9 in Skowhegan, who are standing together to bargain for a fair contract. These workers and their families are already dealing with inflation, and they shouldn’t have to deal with unreasonable increases in healthcare premiums in their new contract.”

We did not immediately hear back from Sappi when we reached out for comment.

