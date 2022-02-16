Advertisement

Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KITTERY, Maine - A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone.

The crash happened on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning.

Police did not name the trooper.

WMTW-TV reports police say the trooper was taken to a New Hampshire hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Police from Maine and New Hampshire were reconstructing the crash and investigating on Wednesday.

