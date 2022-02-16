Advertisement

Statue of segregationist justice removed from court grounds

Maine Supreme Judicial Court asks officials to consider removing Melville Fuller statue
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A statue of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who supported segregation laws has been removed outside the Kennebec County Courthouse.

The Kennebec Journal reports the statue of Melville Fuller usually was apparently removed from its granite base in Augusta on Sunday.

Kennebec County administrator Scott Ferguson says neither the statue’s private owner nor anybody else told the county that the monument was slated to be moved.

Robert Fuller Jr., a relative of the chief justice, owns the statue.

