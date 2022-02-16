Advertisement

Portland man charged with killing father, police say

Police investigating incident
Police investigating incident(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police said they have charged a man with murder after the body of his father was found in an apartment on Tuesday.

Police said they went to 17 Carleton St. at about 10:50 a.m. and found the body of Salim Al Siraj, 50, inside one of the apartments.

Officials said that after investigating, they arrested his son, Salim Al Siraj, 22, and charged him with murder.

Police did not release any other details about the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 207-874-8575.

