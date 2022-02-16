Advertisement

Police investigate damage to mailboxes in Milford

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating
Mailbox.
Authorities say a number of mailboxes in Milford were damaged Monday night and Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of damaged mailboxes in Milford.

Authorities say a number of mailboxes were damaged Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police did not specify what streets were impacted.

If you have any information as to who may be responsible, you’re asked to call police at 945-4636.

Damaged Mailboxes in Milford The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating a number of damaged mailboxes which...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

