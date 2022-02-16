Police investigate damage to mailboxes in Milford

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of damaged mailboxes in Milford.

Authorities say a number of mailboxes were damaged Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police did not specify what streets were impacted.

If you have any information as to who may be responsible, you’re asked to call police at 945-4636.

