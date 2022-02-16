PhilAnn Dixon turns to NCAA Diving Championships after America East Outstanding Diver performance

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s PhilAnn Dixon won America East Outstanding Diver after winning the one and three-meter competitions at the conference meet. She’s the first Black Bear to win both in the same year.

She’s now the school and America East conference meet three meter diving record holder (WABI)

Her three-meter score of 281.10 set the Maine and conference meet record.

Dixon was emotional looking back on her career, but now she’s on to compete in the NCAA Zone A Championships at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on March 7-9.

“It’s been so much fun being a Black Bear, competing for the school, and being the first one to do it. It’s so exciting. It’s a whirlwind of emotions, and it’s something that I’m going to remember forever,” said Dixon, senior.

Dixon added that her gymnastics background helped her become a better diver, and it’s always been a goal since her freshman season to set records.

