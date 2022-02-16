Advertisement

PhilAnn Dixon turns to NCAA Diving Championships after America East Outstanding Diver performance

She’s now the school and America East conference meet three-meter diving record holder
By Ben Barr
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s PhilAnn Dixon won America East Outstanding Diver after winning the one and three-meter competitions at the conference meet. She’s the first Black Bear to win both in the same year.

Her three-meter score of 281.10 set the Maine and conference meet record.

Dixon was emotional looking back on her career, but now she’s on to compete in the NCAA Zone A Championships at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on March 7-9.

“It’s been so much fun being a Black Bear, competing for the school, and being the first one to do it. It’s so exciting. It’s a whirlwind of emotions, and it’s something that I’m going to remember forever,” said Dixon, senior.

Dixon added that her gymnastics background helped her become a better diver, and it’s always been a goal since her freshman season to set records.

