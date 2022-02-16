Advertisement

Maine utility to trim 4,600 miles of trees to reduce outages

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine power company says it plans to trim thousands of miles of trees this year to try make the state’s energy grid more reliable.

Central Maine Power said Wednesday the $27 million trimming program will target 4,600 miles in 2022.

Maine is the most heavily forested state in the country, and falling trees and limbs are the leading cause of power outages.

The power company says it uses five-year cycles of tree work to reduce outages.

That makes certain that about a fifth of the system is trimmed every year.

