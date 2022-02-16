Advertisement

Maine Silver Alerts now include notices about more missing people

The alerts will now include people of any age with an intellectual or developmental disability
(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is now the only state in New England to have an alert system for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and just the 18th state in the country.

Maine State Police has updated its Silver Alert program to incorporate a law signed by Gov. Janet Mills in 2021.

The bill, LD 28, an act to create an alert system to notify the public when a person with an intellectual or developmental disability is missing, was signed into law on May 25, 2021. It includes people of any age.

The law was the idea of Maeghan Swanson of Presque Isle, who is the mother of a 12-year-old boy with autism. She reached out to State Sen. Trey Stewart.

“I was thrilled to see the support that LD 28 garnered throughout the legislative process. It’s an example of the positive outcomes’ parents can see when they advocate for their children, as my constituent Maeghan did for hers” said Stewart. “By coming together with stakeholders and the Maine Department of Public Safety we were able to address a serious gap in Maine’s emergency alert system and fix it through the bill that I sponsored. I’m confident that this legislation will protect some of Maine’s most vulnerable citizens and help to save lives in emergencies and am proud to see it go into effect.”

“This update to our Silver Alert program provides Law Enforcement and families in our State with another means to quickly disseminate information on a missing endangered person without an age limit,” said Brodie Hinckley, Director of Emergency Communications. “It is another effective tool in our toolbelt to help during these stressful situations. I want to thank Senator Stewart and Maeghan for bringing this bill forward and working with us to update the current Silver Alert program.”

