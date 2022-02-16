Maine eyes new license for commercial halibut fishers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers are close to creating a new class of license for the state’s commercial halibut fishermen.

Atlantic halibut are large flatfish that are prized by seafood markets and restaurants.

They’re often sold as steaks.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has said creating a license for halibut fishermen would help better manage the fishery.

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources unanimously voted in favor of the creation of the license category on Tuesday.

