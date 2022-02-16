Advertisement

Maine CDC to revisit school masking recommendation after vacation week

Children in school
Children in school(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Next week is February vacation for schools around the state.

After Maine’s the week is over, the head of the Maine CDC says the state will revisit its recommendation that all schools have students masked.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are promising signs across Maine that show, as he put it, the bullet train that is Omicron is slowing down.

He adds now is not the time to take our foot off the brakes.

Shah says having the students on vacation also comes with a risk factor.

With that in mind the state is expanding the availability of free mail-order at-home COVID tests to all Maine households to maintain the current course.

”What we are looking for now is continued stability, more stability in terms of decreasing hospitalization rates, more stability in terms of lower positivity rates, more stability in terms of falling rates of COVID in wastewater testing. The trends right now are favorable, but let’s see if they are lasting especially after next week’s vacation,” said Shah.

As a programming note, Dr. Shah said Wednesday that CDC briefings will no longer be each Wednesday. Moving forward they will be scheduled on an as-needed basis.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’

Latest News

Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
Vaccine
Maine CDC Director says delay in under 5 vax shows process is working
The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations...
Delegation, governor want destroyer to be named for war hero
Breezy Overnight. Stronger Winds Thurs. Night