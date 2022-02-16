Maine CDC to revisit school masking recommendation after vacation week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Next week is February vacation for schools around the state.

After Maine’s the week is over, the head of the Maine CDC says the state will revisit its recommendation that all schools have students masked.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are promising signs across Maine that show, as he put it, the bullet train that is Omicron is slowing down.

He adds now is not the time to take our foot off the brakes.

Shah says having the students on vacation also comes with a risk factor.

With that in mind the state is expanding the availability of free mail-order at-home COVID tests to all Maine households to maintain the current course.

”What we are looking for now is continued stability, more stability in terms of decreasing hospitalization rates, more stability in terms of lower positivity rates, more stability in terms of falling rates of COVID in wastewater testing. The trends right now are favorable, but let’s see if they are lasting especially after next week’s vacation,” said Shah.

As a programming note, Dr. Shah said Wednesday that CDC briefings will no longer be each Wednesday. Moving forward they will be scheduled on an as-needed basis.

