Maine CDC Director says delay in under 5 vax shows process is working

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gut punch.

That’s what the head of the Maine CDC says some parents were feeling with the news that the FDA and Pfizer were delaying a meeting on making kids under 5 vaccine eligible.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the questions came around the third dose of the shot series.

There was some consideration of making that age group eligible for the first two shots and revisiting the data on the third.

”For parents who are out there, this should strengthen confidence in the vaccine, not diminish it. This is our regulatory system at its best. Rather than taking chances on what the data on the third dose may bring. They decided to do a prudent thing and pause to wait for all the data to come in before making any regulatory decisions around it. If anything, this is not just the scientific process working it’s also our regulatory process working,” said Shah.

As a programming note, Dr. Shah said Wednesday that CDC briefings will no longer be each Wednesday.

Moving forward, they will be scheduled on an as-needed basis.

