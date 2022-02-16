Maine basketball player in Ukraine discusses border crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After graduating from the University of Maine in 2011, Troy Barnies embarked on a professional basketball career overseas.

Now in his 11th year as a pro, Barnies plays for Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

We spoke with Barnies to get a first-hand account of what’s going on in the country as the border crisis with Russia continues.

”I was getting messages like, ‘Hey, are you alright? What’s going on over there?’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? Nothing’s going on anywhere. Everything’s fine,’” said Barnies.

According to the Auburn native, despite what the national headlines say about the Russia-Ukraine border crisis, the feeling on the ground is much different.

“Here, everyone’s treating it like normal. They don’t want to panic because Russia has always been a problem for them anyway, just here and there. So, why should they let a country right next to them affect their daily lives every single year, day in and day out? But for me, I’m not from here. I’m not used to that!” said Barnies.

Last week, President Joe Biden urged all Americans in Ukraine to leave.

Barnies estimates about 70% of American players in his league have done so.

The warnings, in contrast with his own lived experience, have led to a difficult decision.

“Who do I listen to? Like, do I listen to the United States president? Our government, do I listen to them? Do I listen to the verified tweets and articles that I’m reading? Or do I listen to my teammates, the people that are living here with me? Do I listen to my team management?” asked Barnies.

After discussions with his wife and family over the weekend, he decided to stay.

“I don’t see it escalating any further. You know, I think they pushed to the limit, and people started freaking out and maybe blowing things out of proportion. And in my opinion, with all the information that I’ve gathered, and people I’ve talked to, I think, for sure, I’m going to stay,” he said.

Barnies says there are plans in place if Russia does invade.

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the 33-year-old as he prepares to finish out the season with Mykolaiv, and whatever else his future has in store.

“As of right now, me and my wife are set on, Troy you better play until you can’t anymore. So, who knows how many years I’ve got left, but I’m still kicking it, let’s go!” aid Barnies.

