Advertisement

LePage submits signatures to get onto November’s ballot for governor

Former Governor Paul LePage is one step closer to making it onto November's ballot.
Former Governor Paul LePage is one step closer to making it onto November's ballot.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage is one step closer to making it onto November’s ballot.

Wednesday morning, he submitted the necessary signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State.

He says as a state, we can improve on encouraging people and businesses to come to Maine.

If elected again, LePage says he has plenty on his to-do list, starting with ending state income tax, which last year brought in more than 40% of the state’s total revenue.

LePage says he would use the state budget surplus to help with that goal instead of the plan put forward by Gov. Janet Mills.

“She needs to help Maine people, and I urge her today, please Governor Mills, take the $400 million, instead of giving people $500 checks, lower the income tax effective immediately so in 2021, people can get money right now to fill their oil tanks,” said LePage.

LePage also touching on how he would have handled the pandemic as governor saying vaccine mandates for health care workers was a mistake.

LePage also says he would handle the pandemic differently when it comes to schools.

“Take the masks off the kids, and let them be kids. We can deal with COVID in a very safe manner if we all do our part. And believe me, I think parents are better equipped to deal with COVID than Janet Mills,” he said.

When asked about what he might look to repeal from the Mills administration, he said he will focus that energy on ending the worker shortage.

“I’m not going to repeal anything that is good for Maine people. I will say this, however, I will reinstate work rules. If you’re able bodied, you need to go to work,” he said.

LePage did not specify what unemployment requirements he would reinstate.

The Secretary of State’s office is currently counting his signatures before he becomes an official box on the ballot.

The Mills campaign released a statement Wednesday, it reads:

“Under the leadership of Governor Mills, Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates, one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates, a record budget surplus, and a record high Rainy Day Fund. Our unemployment claims are back to pre-pandemic levels, our GDP is growing, and our economy is making a comeback. Governor Mills is focused on delivering what Maine people need – like more housing, child care, and broadband and financial relief to combat inflation – so that we can keep moving Maine forward.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’

Latest News

Maine Silver Alerts now include notices about more missing people
Start of series of events school is taking part in.
Former Ukraine first lady speaks to Bangor students
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border