LePage submits signatures to get onto November’s ballot for governor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage is one step closer to making it onto November’s ballot.

Wednesday morning, he submitted the necessary signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State.

He says as a state, we can improve on encouraging people and businesses to come to Maine.

If elected again, LePage says he has plenty on his to-do list, starting with ending state income tax, which last year brought in more than 40% of the state’s total revenue.

LePage says he would use the state budget surplus to help with that goal instead of the plan put forward by Gov. Janet Mills.

“She needs to help Maine people, and I urge her today, please Governor Mills, take the $400 million, instead of giving people $500 checks, lower the income tax effective immediately so in 2021, people can get money right now to fill their oil tanks,” said LePage.

LePage also touching on how he would have handled the pandemic as governor saying vaccine mandates for health care workers was a mistake.

LePage also says he would handle the pandemic differently when it comes to schools.

“Take the masks off the kids, and let them be kids. We can deal with COVID in a very safe manner if we all do our part. And believe me, I think parents are better equipped to deal with COVID than Janet Mills,” he said.

When asked about what he might look to repeal from the Mills administration, he said he will focus that energy on ending the worker shortage.

“I’m not going to repeal anything that is good for Maine people. I will say this, however, I will reinstate work rules. If you’re able bodied, you need to go to work,” he said.

LePage did not specify what unemployment requirements he would reinstate.

The Secretary of State’s office is currently counting his signatures before he becomes an official box on the ballot.

The Mills campaign released a statement Wednesday, it reads:

“Under the leadership of Governor Mills, Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates, one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates, a record budget surplus, and a record high Rainy Day Fund. Our unemployment claims are back to pre-pandemic levels, our GDP is growing, and our economy is making a comeback. Governor Mills is focused on delivering what Maine people need – like more housing, child care, and broadband and financial relief to combat inflation – so that we can keep moving Maine forward.”

