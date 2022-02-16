LePage submits signatures to qualify for 2022 ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage has officially submitted signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The signatures now need to be verified by the Secretary of State’s office.

The former governor said if re-elected he will focus on ending the state’s income tax and hopes it will encourage more people and businesses to move to Maine.

In 2021, income tax made up more than 40% of Maine’s total revenue.

We have reached out to Gov. Janet Mills regarding Wednesday’s announcement. She has yet to respond.

