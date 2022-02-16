Lawmakers working to get Mainers energy bill relief

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - Many Mainers are seeing supply rates on their electric bills significantly increase in the new year.

State lawmakers are working on proposals to offer relief, but some say it might not be enough.

“This winter is showing us that much more needs to be done. As this committee knows well, Maine’s energy landscape is changing to become more modern, more reliable and more independent,” said Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic.

Vitelli introduced a bill Tuesday to ensure Maine people can afford their energy bills.

The bill proposes the Public Utilities Commission create a relief program to help seniors and low income Mainers pay their bills and any late fees.

It would also create a stakeholder group to monitor utility rates and come up with affordability plans in the future.

“Increasing rates are causing immense hardship for many Mainers in Maine small businesses. And as usual, working Mainers and their families struggling to make ends meet and Mainers living on fixed incomes like our seniors are the most vulnerable,” said Vitelli.

Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, agreed that these price increases are detrimental to many Mainers but worries this bill is too narrow.

“This problem isn’t one that’s specific to low income or fixed income folks. It impacts middle income families, heck, it impacts every family, and it impacts businesses in Maine,” said Stewart.

Rick Trench owns Roger’s Market in Hudson.

He says when he opened his electric bill this month he thought it was a mistake.

“Last year in January it was $1,944 this January is $3,792. Even though our usage was down 8%, the bill went up 95%,” said Trench.

He says this is a double whammy after the past couple of years.

“I just don’t know where the where we’ll get the money, where it will come from. You can’t really raise prices the way things are today,” said Trench.

Trench says he’d like to see some stability in electrical prices so he and other small businesses can budget for them moving forward.

The public hearing on the bill went on for several hours with multiple organizations and utility companies offering testimony.

Questions about funding and resources are expected to be discussed in a work session next week.

