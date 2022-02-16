Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Milder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. This will set us up with a southerly breeze on the backside of the departing area of high pressure, ushering milder air back into the region. The southerly breeze will be increasing as the day progresses and will become gusty this afternoon with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. After a frigid start, temperatures will warm to the mid-20s to low 30s across the north and 30s to around 40° for highs elsewhere. The gusty southerly breeze will continue to usher milder air into the region tonight which will cause temperatures to hold steady with lows in the 30s for most spots. Temperatures should actually climb a few degrees after midnight. As the cold front continues to push towards the area tonight, we’ll see the chance for a few rain and/or snow showers across the northern half of the state and a few rain showers possible elsewhere.

Low pressure and its associated cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will keep us under mostly cloudy skies and bring us a chance for some rain showers during the day with the most numerous showers falling over areas north of Bangor. A strong southwesterly flow between the approaching area of low pressure and high pressure off to our east will gust to 30-40 MPH at times, continuing to usher milder air into the region. As a result, temperatures will be well above average with highs reaching the 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pull the cold front through the region Thursday night and early Friday morning. We’ll see rain Thursday night for all locations. As the front moves through, colder air will begin to filter in behind it which will cause the rain to change to mixed precipitation and snow across northern areas later Thursday night and early Friday morning, while rain continues closer to the coast. Highest snowfall accumulations will fall across Northern Aroostook County with just light snow accumulations expected as far south as Greenville and Millinocket. Freezing rain will be possible as well with ice accumulations up to .1″ possible across northern locales Thursday night and early Friday morning. The strongest wind gusts will occur just ahead of the front Thursday night with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible along the coast and 35-50 MPH gusts inland. Scattered power outages will be possible. As the cold front exits to our east Friday morning, precipitation will taper off as the morning progresses followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as colder and drier air moves in. High temperatures will occur early in the day Friday with highs in the 30s across the north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. As colder air moves in behind the front, temperatures will fall as the day progresses with most spots falling to the teens and low 20s by later in the afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to cross the state Saturday giving us a chance for some snow showers. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Increasing clouds and turning breezy. Not as cold with highs between 29°-39°. Light wind becoming south 10-20 MPH by afternoon with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible across the north and rain showers possible elsewhere. Temperatures will hold steady with lows mainly in the 30s. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible, most numerous across northern areas. Rain likely at night. Breezy and mild. Highs between 42°-52°. Southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Friday: Morning rain and mix across inland and northern locales, rain along the coast then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s north and 40s south during the morning then falling to the teens to low 20s by later in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

