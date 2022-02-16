Glenburn resident says plow destroyed multiple mailboxes in town

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - It’s not uncommon when trucks plow the roads, they sometimes take out mailboxes.

This was the case Wednesday, February 9 in Glenburn.

The incident was caught on video.

It went viral on social media with more than 23,000 likes on TikTok.

Kay Alyssa of Glenburn says she was driving into Bangor around 2:30 p.m. and noticed a plow truck in front of her that was pushing snow banks back.

In the process you can see the truck take out multiple mailboxes in a matter of seconds.

We spoke with the Bangor Public Works Director Wednesday about what would happen in the case a Bangor plow took out a mailbox.

“We have had a number of accidents this year,” said Aaron Huotari, Director, City of Bangor Public Works. “During the blizzard, we struck some. The heavy wet snow a couple of weeks ago, we struck some. Honestly, we’ve struck some just trying to push back snow banks when the road is clear and we should be able to see, but it’s just difficult to gauge where that wing is when your pushing back snow.”

“I wasn’t bashing the driver at all because his pin was obviously broken,” said Alyssa. “I posted it because it was just a little bit of a chuckle and if people really wanted their mailboxes fixed, I’m sure the town would. But, that’s just something you don’t see everyday.”

In Maine, there’s no law that requires municipalities to fix or replace mailboxes if they’re damaged by a plow truck.

It’s really up to the town or city to decide if they will replace it.

Glenburn Town Manager Daniel McClung tells TV5 that all snow plowing is done through an independent contractor.

He says the wing on the plow was not operating correctly and the driver was unable to see it.

McClung says it is in their contract with the independent plowing company that if any damage is done to mailboxes, they’re responsible for repairs.

So far, he says, the contractor has not received any calls from residents.

If any Glenburn residents want assistance, they’re asked to call the town office for more information.

According to USPS standards, a mailbox must be installed so the bottom of the mailbox is between 41 inches and 45 inches above the highway shoulder.

The Maine Department of Transportation recommends the height be closer to 45 inches to minimize the chances of being hit by a plow truck wing.

You can read more on the Maine.gov website under the section, “Legal Winter Road Questions and Answers.”

1. Question: Mailboxes--how do you handle mailbox damage done by your truck or plowed snow/ice from your truck? Any difference if the mailbox is within your right-of-way or outside the right-of-way boundary? What if someone is going to “fix you” by erecting an immovable “deadly fixed mailbox” made of concrete, steel, brick, etc.? Answer: Mailboxes are in the right of way by permission of municipality and if damaged, there is no legal entitlement to replacement or payment. Each municipality has its own policy regarding mailbox replacement. If the mailbox is within the right-of-way, the municipality has a legitimate concern for the safety of drivers and for its own potential liability under the Highway Defect Act, since a mailbox that is a “deadly fixed object” may be a highway defect. If outside the right-of-way, however, the mailbox is on private property and is beyond the municipality’s jurisdiction. No municipality should tolerate the presence of “deadly fixed object” mailbox posts (such as concrete, granite or steel I-beam posts) in the right- of-way since this could constitute a “highway defect.” Municipality should request immediate removal of post by landowner (who also could be held liable for property damage or personal injury). However, if landowner does not cooperate, it is better to obtain a court order for removal instead of municipality exercising “self-help” and removing post itself.

