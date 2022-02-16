Advertisement

Former Ukraine first lady speaks to Bangor students

Start of series of events school is taking part in.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School students were able to speak with the former First Lady of Ukraine Wednesday.

Kateryna Yushchenko led the conversation remotely.

It’s the beginning of a series of events put on by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center that BHS will be holding.

The talk was moderated by Bangor senior Madison Miller.

Yushchenko spoke on numerous topics but focused much of her time on what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine.

She told students Vladimir Putin habitually tests boundaries and has never been held accountable for his actions.

She thinks that’s what’s going on now.

“Do you think that with enough international interference, Russia will leave Ukraine and and not invade?” asked Miller.

“Well, I strongly believe that if the West provides a united front, Putin will quickly move away. He is just testing what he can do. I never thought he would fully invade. What I think he wanted to do was causing a fear of by threat of invasion, that the West, particularly Germany and France, would press us to make concessions,” said Yushchenko.

She says those concessions would give Russia greater control politically.

She adds Americans need to be aware that Russia will play a role in spreading misinformation or “fake news” on social media in the 2024 presidential election.

