FBI seizes ‘handmade explosive devices’ from Waterville apartment

Agents reportedly raided this Front Street apartment and found fireworks bundled together by...
Agents reportedly raided this Front Street apartment and found fireworks bundled together by tape.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - FBI agents arrested a Waterville man and seized “handmade explosive devices” from his Waterville apartment in a search last week, according to court documents obtained by the Morning Sentinel.

Eighteen-year-old Xavier Pelkey is charged with possessing unregistered destructive devices.

Agents reportedly raided his Front Street apartment and found fireworks bundled together by tape.

The complaint also says various sharp objects, like staples, pins and thumbtacks, were attached as “shrapnel.”

Pelkey was taken into custody without incident.

According to prosecutor Craig Wolff, Pelkey’s court hearing Wednesday was continued.

A new hearing date has not been set.

The FBI adds the investigation is ongoing.

