Advertisement

Delegation, governor want destroyer to be named for war hero

The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations...
The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations unit.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s congressional delegation and governor are urging the Navy to name a destroyer for a hero who sacrificed his life while attempting to rescue a downed helicopter crew in Somalia.

Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, of Lincoln, and another Delta Force soldier volunteered to help and fought until they ran out of ammunition in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

Their heroism was subject of the book and movie, “Black Hawk Down.”

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Gov. Janet Mills made their formal request this week in a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’

Latest News

Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
Children in school
Maine CDC to revisit school masking recommendation after vacation week
Vaccine
Maine CDC Director says delay in under 5 vax shows process is working
Breezy Overnight. Stronger Winds Thurs. Night