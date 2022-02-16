Advertisement

COVID-19 cases top over 200,000 in Maine after vital records review

After vital reccords review, COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine have topped over 200,000.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 3,556 new COVID-19 cases are being reported making the new state total 202,221.

According to the state agency, this significant increase is due to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system.

The Maine CDC warns the numbers will remain high for the next several days.

The newly released data also shows nine more Mainers died with the virus.

260 people are hospitalized with the virus.

64 people are in critical care.

27 people are on ventilators.

There are 43 critical care beds available in the state

2,146 new doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered Tuesday.

1,197 were booster shots.

