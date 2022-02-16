Brewer’s Rhyannon Price wins 2022 Penobscot Valley Conference Swimmer of the Meet

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Rhyannon Price earned Swimmer of the Meet at the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships.

She tied the meet record and broke her own team record in the 100 backstroke, also won 200 freestyle (WABI)

She’s only a sophomore and comes from a family of pool managers and lifeguards.

Price said she’s happy with how the meet ended up with her 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke wins.

“I was really expecting to just do my best and what made me happy. I was really happy with the results. I just wanted to work my hardest. It makes me feel really good because I know I’ll be able to continue swimming with Brewer, have this much fun, and to continue enjoying this sport is really enjoyable,” said Price.

Her backstroke time of 00:59.54 tied the meet record and broke her own school record.

Price’s training regimen with the Witches and Bangor YMCA Barracuda Swim Team includes two-a-day practices three times a week, totaling roughly 6,000 yards of swimming per day.

