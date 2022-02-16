Breezy Tonight. Rain Arrives Thursday Along With Stronger Winds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The strong SSW wind will continue to feed milder air into the region overnight. This will keep temperatures on the warmer side with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few spots may even see temperatures rise a few degrees after midnight. Winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph overnight.

Low pressure will slip to our north and a cold front will approach from the west, this front will bring scattered rain/snow showers over the northern half of the state into early Thursday morning. Showers should stay mainly north and west of the Bangor area for much of the day on Thursday. Areas along, south & east of I-95 will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies, showers should arrive for these locations late Thursday night. The breezy southwest wind will continue Thursday. Gusts will range from 30-40 mph and will continue to push warmer air into the region. This will result in widespread 40s for highs and several low 50s scattered in.

Next storm system will bring strong winds, rain, snow & freezing rain to the region Thursday night into Friday morning. (WABI)

As the cold front begins to push into northern Maine, colder air will be drawn in. This will change the rain showers over to a Wintry mix and eventually all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas along the coast will remain warm enough to keep mainly rain, a potential of a quick & brief wintry mix will be possible closer to the coast early Friday morning before the cold front clears the region. There will be the potential of ice accumulations including sleet and freezing rain. The best chance will be over northern Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot counties along with parts of Aroostook County. Ice accumulations could be upwards of 0.10″.

Areas of freezing rain & sleet will be possible Thursday night over northern areas as a cold front moves through. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be greatest over Aroostook County where some spots could see up to a foot. Totals will taper off quickly as areas north of Greenville & Millinocket will only see around 1-3″.

Snow totals will be highest over far northern Maine Thursday night into Friday morning. Parts of Aroostook County could see 6-12" of snow. Totals taper off quickly as you go south. (WABI)

Winds will also be strongest Thursday night into Friday morning. Gusts will range from 35-60 mph with the strongest gusts expected south & east of I-95, especially over coastal Downeast communities. Gusts there could be up to 60 mph. Farther inland, gusts will average around 35-45 mph. Potential wind damage will be possible along with scattered power outages.

Strongest winds will be as the cold front moves through Thursday night. SW gusts will be strongest along the coast and could top out close to 60 mph. (WABI)

Precipitation should end by late morning Friday. Once the front clears, skies will brighten & temperatures will start to fall. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be in the teens & 20s. Winds will become lighter throughout the day, but will stay on the breezy side, NW winds gusting near 30 mph.

Temperatures will trend back near seasonable for the weekend in the 20s & low 30s. A quick moving low will bring some scattered snow showers on Saturday. Drier & brighter for Sunday.

Watching an area of low pressure for Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. This could bring areas of rain, snow & ice. More updates on this low to come.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Light rain/snow showers possible after midnight over northern areas. Breezy SW wind with gusts near 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers arrive by late morning. Highs in the upper 30s to low 50s. Breezy SSW winds gusting 30-40 mph. Rain will change over into a wintry mix across the north overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain & snow during the morning. Brighter skies by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s during the morning, followed by falling temperatures. Breezy WNW wind 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Turning colder. Highs near freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

