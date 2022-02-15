Advertisement

US Department of Defense teams arrive at Northern Light EMMC

Eastern Maine Medical Center
Eastern Maine Medical Center
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two US Department of Defense teams consisting of military medical personnel arrived at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Tuesday.

The two teams of 35 total personnel include doctors, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and respiratory technicians.

They’re scheduled to assist EMCC until the middle of March, helping to provide care for patients with COVID-19 and other serious medical issues.

