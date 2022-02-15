US Department of Defense teams arrive at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two US Department of Defense teams consisting of military medical personnel arrived at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Tuesday.

The two teams of 35 total personnel include doctors, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and respiratory technicians.

They’re scheduled to assist EMCC until the middle of March, helping to provide care for patients with COVID-19 and other serious medical issues.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.