Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin says Russia ready to talk to US, NATO amid Ukraine crisis
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
10,968 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago
The miniature boat built by junior high school students in Rye, N.H., sits on a dock, Oct. 9,...
Boat launched by middle school students found in Norway 462 days later