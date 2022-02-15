Advertisement

Special Olympics Maine holds 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition

Special Olympics Maine
Special Olympics Maine(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for Special Olympics Maine with the return of in-person winter events.

Special Olympians gathered Tuesday at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville for the 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition.

While the traditional three-day state event at Sugarloaf wasn’t possible this year, organizers still wanted to give athletes a chance to participate in the sports they love.

Training has been underway for over a month, but Tuesday’s event was the first competition of the winter season.

Everyone was excited to be back together.

”It’s been a really hard two years of having to transition to a lot of virtual-only competitions and activities to keep our athletes still motivated. Whether that’s a mindset, or physically working out in their own homes or, just little things that we can do here and there to let them know not only are we still here and thinking about them, but once we’re back and this is behind us that we’re going to be back for them and these competitions are going to continue,” said Mike Littlefield, Special Olympics Maine assistant director of sports.

The next competition in our area will be snowshoeing at the University of Maine in Orono on March 4.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Families displaced after Waterville fire
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson
Bangor Waterfront Concerts
Phish returning to Bangor this summer