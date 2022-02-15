Special Olympics Maine holds 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for Special Olympics Maine with the return of in-person winter events.

Special Olympians gathered Tuesday at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville for the 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition.

While the traditional three-day state event at Sugarloaf wasn’t possible this year, organizers still wanted to give athletes a chance to participate in the sports they love.

Training has been underway for over a month, but Tuesday’s event was the first competition of the winter season.

Everyone was excited to be back together.

”It’s been a really hard two years of having to transition to a lot of virtual-only competitions and activities to keep our athletes still motivated. Whether that’s a mindset, or physically working out in their own homes or, just little things that we can do here and there to let them know not only are we still here and thinking about them, but once we’re back and this is behind us that we’re going to be back for them and these competitions are going to continue,” said Mike Littlefield, Special Olympics Maine assistant director of sports.

The next competition in our area will be snowshoeing at the University of Maine in Orono on March 4.

