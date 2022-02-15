Advertisement

Sen. King weighs in on the Ukraine/Russia border crisis

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is weighing in on the Ukraine/Russia border crisis.

As a member of both the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, King says he’s attended about a dozen briefings on the situation in the last couple of weeks.

He says while Russia claims they’re de-escalating and moving troops away from the border, as of early Monday afternoon, he had seen no verification.

King urges caution, saying the US needs to verify Russia is following through.

“There’s no reason that Vladimir Putin would have put 140,000 Russian troops on the border of Ukraine. Either he’s intending a full scale invasion or it was there simply to try to intimidate Ukraine and the West to meet his demands. He now knows that’s not going to work and that this will be a much more costly enterprise than he perhaps anticipated,” said King.

King says through de-escalation, negotiation, and diplomacy, he has hope the issue can be resolved without bloodshed.

