Sen. King addresses Maine’s goal of improving state broadband access

(WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, held a virtual press conference from Washington with members of the Maine media Tuesday to discuss federal funding coming to our state.

King highlighted both the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

He said the combined impacts are “transformational” for the economy and lives of Mainers.

According to King, Maine has gotten, or will get, a combined $6.8 billion in federal funding from both bills.

That includes more than an estimated $425 million that will be used to expand and improve broadband access across the state.

In her State of the State address, Gov. Janet Mills pledged every Mainer who wants high-speed internet will have access by 2024.

King says while that goal is ambitious, he believes it’s doable.

“A lot of times these changes are going to be happening and be funded and people aren’t going to say, ‘Oh, that’s the infrastructure bill,’” said King. “The broadband piece is already started. In terms of actual implementation, I would say next fall we’re going to see communities that are going to be wired and connected that weren’t before. Calais has just announced a city-wide program up there. There are utility districts forming around the state, so I think we’re going to be seeing that certainly within a year, and in a big way within two years.”

King pointed to rising job growth along with shrinking unemployment as signs the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill have helped to improve the US economy.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.