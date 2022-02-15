Phish returning to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mark your calendars for Sat., July 16.

Phish has announced it’s bringing its Summer Tour 2022 to the Bangor waterfront.

Tickets go on sale Sat., March 5 at 11 a.m.

Phish was last at the Bangor waterfront for two shows in June 2019.

You can head to waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

Other artists coming to Bangor this summer include Keith Urban; Foo Fighters; REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy; and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.