Advertisement

Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say

Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.

Tucson police said Christopher Thomas, 39, stole the fossil Jan. 30 from a vendor at a gem show – a specialized market dedicated to gemstones, crystals, fossils, jewelry and more.

A week later, Thomas allegedly tried to sell the dinosaur claw to another vendor in the area. However, the person Thomas tried to sell the claw to recognized the item and alerted police.

Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.
Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)

Thomas has been charged with trafficking stolen property.

The claw is now back in Colorado with its owner.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

O’Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher and president...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Sen. King weighs in on the Ukraine/Russia border crisis
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
Eastern Maine Medical Center
US Department of Defense teams arrive at Northern Light EMMC
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd