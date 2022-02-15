Advertisement

Maine lobstermen had big year, set value record of $725M

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine regulators say the state’s lobster industry bounced back in 2021 and set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters at the docks.

That’s over $300 million more than 2020.

The state’s lobster fishing business dipped in 2020, bringing in around $412 million.

The per-pound price of lobster soared in 2021, and that contributed to the record high value.

Regulators also say fishermen caught about 108 million pounds in 2021, the most since 2018.

Still, the Maine lobster industry is grappling with new whale conservation rules, as well as volatile trade markets and uncertainty caused by warming oceans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
It took crews nearly eight hours to get the fire out, according to the Sebago Fire Department.
Sebago building destroyed by fire
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
As of Sunday morning, 291 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s up from 282 Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

Latest News

The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites...
Bangor City Council votes to extend COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport
Maine State House
Hancock County Green Independent Committee announces nomination for Senate District 7 seat
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information