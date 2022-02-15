Maine DOT hard hat discovered across the ocean in Norway

(WABI) - A man from Norway, the country, not the town in Oxford County, recently went out for a walk.

He found a piece of Maine on that stroll that’s built to protect our heads. How it came to be there has everyone scratching theirs.

“I was just doing something good for the environment, was just picking up trash from the seabed, and then I just came across this little helmet,” said Sigbjørn Eide.

The “little helmet” Eide found was in far from mint condition.

“Yeah, it was quite hideous, honestly,” said Eide.

He did some research and tracked it back to the Maine Department of Transportation.

“I was quite taken aback when I saw that because at first I thought maybe Maine. Maine, England my mom thought, but it’s America because it made more sense because it’s at the back, the American flag,” said Eide.

So he reached out.

“Our communications got a Facebook message from somebody in Norway who said, ‘Hey, we found one of your hard hats,’ and we started looking it up, and our guy reading the message had to give a little pause and say, ‘Hold on a second. You mean Norway, the country?’ because we’re thinking Norway, Maine, and then it kind of just snowballed from there,” said Damian Veilleux, Maine DOT spokesperson.

Many are wondering about the journey.

“We don’t have Bluetooth or GPS trackers in our equipment, much to the chagrin of most people. I know, I wish I had that on mine. I think it was kind of, hey, where’s my hard hat and you know, a year and a half later, it’s in Norway, and then they’ll just go grab one off the shelf, but we have no way of ascertaining whose it was where it came from, or where it was last, just we know the the totality of its voyage from Maine to Norway,” said Veilleux.

“I think it came from the Gulf Stream,” said Eide.

“But it also goes to show just how interconnected these global ecosystems really are. You know, you throw something in the ocean, Maine, and it’s gonna end up all the way across the world, and I think that’s a powerful statement in and of itself,” said Veilleux.

The official position of the Maine DOT is: finders keepers.

“I think after going so far, the hat’s going to be allowed to stay with him. We’ll call it international exchange,” said Veilleux.

“Does it fit?” asked reporter Brian Sullivan.

“Yes, those fit, but at first I had a plastic bag underneath it because it was so hideous. So then, had it out on my head. Now I cleaned it up, it’s just fine,” said Eide.

