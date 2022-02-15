Advertisement

Maine baseball expecting to compete for America East crown

Players and coaches confident in 2022 team’s potential
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is set for a new season with high expectations.

Players and coaches confident in 2022 team’s potential
Players and coaches confident in 2022 team’s potential(WABI)

The players are ready to win championships this spring with the continuity of the roster as well as impact newcomers.

“Straight up, I think we’re just really good. We have a lot of talent, and compared to the other America East opponents, I feel like we can outnumber them in the sense of just being better than them,” said Scout Knotts, senior outfielder.

“I wanted to go somewhere that I had a chance to make some damage and win a lot of games. I just love the culture here and the mindset. We’re making a regional. That’s our baseline, and anything less than that’s going to be a failure,” said Brett Erwin, graduate student right-handed pitcher.

Erwin is in Orono after a stop at UC Davis.

The Black Bears will travel to Baton Rouge to face No. 8 LSU in a three-game series that runs Friday-Sunday.

Opening Day in Orono is set for Friday, March 25 against Stony Brook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

Special Olympics Maine
Special Olympics Maine holds 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition
Wildcats sit 10 points above Maine in Hockey East standings
Black Bear men’s hockey turns to rivalry date with UNH
He credited the team’s efforts as he shined in both individual and relay events
Fritz Oldenburg wins Swimmer of the Meet at PVC Championships
The boys came out on top for the first time in a while at the event, and the girls took third...
Winslow Black Raiders finish on team podiums at KVAC Championships