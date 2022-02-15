Maine baseball expecting to compete for America East crown
Players and coaches confident in 2022 team’s potential
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is set for a new season with high expectations.
The players are ready to win championships this spring with the continuity of the roster as well as impact newcomers.
“Straight up, I think we’re just really good. We have a lot of talent, and compared to the other America East opponents, I feel like we can outnumber them in the sense of just being better than them,” said Scout Knotts, senior outfielder.
“I wanted to go somewhere that I had a chance to make some damage and win a lot of games. I just love the culture here and the mindset. We’re making a regional. That’s our baseline, and anything less than that’s going to be a failure,” said Brett Erwin, graduate student right-handed pitcher.
Erwin is in Orono after a stop at UC Davis.
The Black Bears will travel to Baton Rouge to face No. 8 LSU in a three-game series that runs Friday-Sunday.
Opening Day in Orono is set for Friday, March 25 against Stony Brook.
