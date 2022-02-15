Maine baseball expecting to compete for America East crown

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is set for a new season with high expectations.

Players and coaches confident in 2022 team’s potential (WABI)

The players are ready to win championships this spring with the continuity of the roster as well as impact newcomers.

“Straight up, I think we’re just really good. We have a lot of talent, and compared to the other America East opponents, I feel like we can outnumber them in the sense of just being better than them,” said Scout Knotts, senior outfielder.

“I wanted to go somewhere that I had a chance to make some damage and win a lot of games. I just love the culture here and the mindset. We’re making a regional. That’s our baseline, and anything less than that’s going to be a failure,” said Brett Erwin, graduate student right-handed pitcher.

Erwin is in Orono after a stop at UC Davis.

The Black Bears will travel to Baton Rouge to face No. 8 LSU in a three-game series that runs Friday-Sunday.

Opening Day in Orono is set for Friday, March 25 against Stony Brook.

