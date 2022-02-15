Advertisement

Lawmakers unsure about lobster industry defense fund bill

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A key legislative committee in Maine has put off a potential vote on a proposal to create a legal defense fund to fight new fishing restrictions.

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources on Tuesday voted to table the proposal to a future meeting.

The plan would launch the defense fund to help the lobster industry navigate the new rules, laws and regulations that are designed to protect a declining species of whale.

Some members of the committee and the lobster industry balked at the idea, in part because it would redirect fees and surcharges the state currently uses to manage the lobster fishing industry.

