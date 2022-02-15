Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm

JACKSON, Maine (WABI) - A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.

“A lot of this has been new to me, and it’s been an adventure for us, with our family, with our marriage and it hurts to know that this could be coming to an end,” said Ashlee McCormick.

Scott and Ashlee McCormick have spent the last few years building their farm and raising a significant amount of food from their own beef, chicken and produce.

In 2014 they had a new well drilled and the water test came back clear.

After hearing about more and more farms impacted by PFAS they decided to run one more test.

“We got the results back from an accredited laboratory with the Maine DEP that we had significantly higher levels than the states standards which immediately snowballed into a lot of ‘what ifs’ and ‘what’s gonna happen,’” said Scott. “They assured us that we were on licensed DEP land that was licensed for sludge spreading back in the 90s.”

When the McCormicks bought the land in 2012, they had no idea the chemicals had been there years before. Now, they’re worried about what’s next.

“What’s gonna happen if our food comes back contaminated after the testing’s done and the soil, then there’s a long term problem of what’s going to happen to this land, what do we do?” said Scott.

Ashlee is weeks away from having their second child and she’s worried about what this means for their family’s health.

“The safest place for my baby is in my womb and so to hear that these toxins are in our water, in water that I drink lots of every day, I am already introducing these toxins to a baby that hasn’t been brought into the world yet,” said Ashlee.

The McCormicks say that the Maine DEP and Maine CDC Toxicologist have been helpful throughout the process.

They will put in a water filtration system and test their food and soil.

“Right now, there is no income if your land is contaminated. We can’t be putting this into the public’s health or feeding it to other peoples animals,” said Scott.

The McCormicks say they’d like to see more support from the state with doctors appointments and anything else that follows.

“There is testing that can be done to monitor us but right now that’s our responsibility and we’re paying for that out of pocket,” said Scott.

Scott says the sludge was licensed and assured to landowners at the time as safe.

Now, he says the next generation of young farmers living on this land are dealing with the reality that it wasn’t safe at all.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. This stuff was spread all over our state but to the extent of what the contamination is we don’t know,” said Scott.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.