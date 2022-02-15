Hancock County Green Independent Committee announces nomination for Senate District 7 seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Green Independent Committee has nominated Benjamin Meiklejohn for the vacant Senate District 7 seat.

The party met last weekend and voted unanimously to nominate Meiklejohn.

He has previously served as a legislative aide in the Maine Legislature, and on the Portland School Committee.

Meiklejohn, a Mount Desert native, released a statement, saying in part, “It’s time to mix things up. Voters are feeling a lot of fatigue as the major parties solidify increasingly cultish qualities... I’m the best person for this position because I’m not beholden to a left or right ideology and I know how to listen.... People deserve a break from the Democrats and Republicans, even if only for a few short months.”

The special election will be held on June 14.

The Hancock County Republican and Democratic parties also nominated candidates over the weekend.

