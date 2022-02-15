Advertisement

Hancock County Green Independent Committee announces nomination for Senate District 7 seat

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Green Independent Committee has nominated Benjamin Meiklejohn for the vacant Senate District 7 seat.

The party met last weekend and voted unanimously to nominate Meiklejohn.

He has previously served as a legislative aide in the Maine Legislature, and on the Portland School Committee.

Meiklejohn, a Mount Desert native, released a statement, saying in part, “It’s time to mix things up. Voters are feeling a lot of fatigue as the major parties solidify increasingly cultish qualities... I’m the best person for this position because I’m not beholden to a left or right ideology and I know how to listen.... People deserve a break from the Democrats and Republicans, even if only for a few short months.”

The special election will be held on June 14.

The Hancock County Republican and Democratic parties also nominated candidates over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
It took crews nearly eight hours to get the fire out, according to the Sebago Fire Department.
Sebago building destroyed by fire
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
As of Sunday morning, 291 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s up from 282 Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

Latest News

The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites...
Bangor City Council votes to extend COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes