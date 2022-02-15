Advertisement

Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus

Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday released her proposed supplemental budget that includes her plans for a projected $822 million state budget surplus.

Mills’ supplemental budget calls for returning half of the surplus to Maine taxpayers through one-time $500 checks.

The governor first announced her plans to give back half of the surplus to taxpayers during last week’s State of the State address.

Mills said her budget also increases the Budget Stabilization Fund to more than $500 million and provides $100 million to the Maine Department of Transportation to fix roads and bridges.

As mentioned in her State of the State address, Mills is proposing spending $20 million to provide two years of free community college for all students from the high school graduating classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“This budget proposal is bipartisan in nature, drawing on good ideas from both Republicans and Democrats to tackle some of Maine’s most pressing issues, like inflation and our longstanding workforce shortage, by giving back money to Maine people, delivering tax relief for working families, and providing two-years of free community college to help our students and our employers,” Mills said in a statement.

Other highlights of the governor’s budget proposal include maintaining 55% funding of Maine public schools, fully funding free school meals, increasing the pay for child care workers and early childhood educators and allocating $8 million to improve the child welfare system.

Mills said the budget also leaves nearly $12 million in unappropriated funding for the discretion of lawmakers.

Her budget now goes to the Maine Legislature for consideration.

The governor’s entire supplemental budget can be viewed here.

