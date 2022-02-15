Advertisement

Fritz Oldenburg wins Swimmer of the Meet at PVC Championships

By Ben Barr
Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Fritz Oldenburg is coming off a Swimmer of the Meet performance at the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships.

He credited the team’s efforts as he shined in both individual and relay events.

“I really wanted to go 49 in the 100 freestyle, and I was able to. I was really pumped about that. I was hoping to be a little bit faster in the 200 freestyle, but I’m going to swim that at States, and hopefully it goes well,” said Oldenburg, senior.

Oldenburg is set to compete in the 200 and 500 freestyle at next week’s State Championships at Cape Elizabeth.

He’ll be up against tough competition from the Portland area, but Oldenburg added that he’s focused on hitting personal best times at State instead of competing against the other swimmers in the pool.

