Fire destroys South Thomaston home

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in South Thomaston.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 73 and Buttermilk Lane.

The South Thomaston fire chief tells TV5 one person was inside but was able to get out safely, thanks to help from the neighbors.

The fire chief says a cat died in the blaze, but a dog was saved.

Officials say there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The fire chief tells us it’s believed the fire was started by a heating source in the basement being used to heat up frozen pipes.

Route 73 was closed while they worked on the fire but is now back open.

