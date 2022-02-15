Advertisement

A few lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl

Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl
Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Finally - you may recall we introduced you last week to a group of lucky Mainers who won a trip to the Super Bowl.

Well, Sunday is the big day - the lucky winners got to enjoy the prize tailgate.

Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl
Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl(WABI)

There’s a dose of Bengals orange in the crowd there, and even the Bumblee Steelers jerseys!

The trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery included flights to LA and back, tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium, a free dinner and the tailgate.

Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl
Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl(WABI)

Here’s the view from their seats - they sure had an up-close view for all the scoring - and the star-studded halftime show.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
Regulators also say fishermen caught about 108 million pounds in 2021, the most since 2018.
Maine lobstermen had big year, set value record of $725M
The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites...
Bangor City Council votes to extend COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport
Maine State House
Hancock County Green Independent Committee announces nomination for Senate District 7 seat