A few lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Finally - you may recall we introduced you last week to a group of lucky Mainers who won a trip to the Super Bowl.

Well, Sunday is the big day - the lucky winners got to enjoy the prize tailgate.

Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl (WABI)

There’s a dose of Bengals orange in the crowd there, and even the Bumblee Steelers jerseys!

The trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery included flights to LA and back, tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium, a free dinner and the tailgate.

Lucky Mainers enjoy the Super Bowl (WABI)

Here’s the view from their seats - they sure had an up-close view for all the scoring - and the star-studded halftime show.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.