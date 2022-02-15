Erskine Academy holds birthday parade for classmate battling cancer

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A school in South China held a birthday parade Tuesday

They all brought their “Paige Power” to celebrate one of their own who is battling cancer.

Erskine Academy celebrated Senior Paige Reed.

Students and other members of the community came out to cheer her on.

It’s been a rough road for her since November of last year.

Paige went through her second battle with cancer.

Her homeroom teacher, Shara MacDonald, says they wanted to celebrate Paige with the same spirit and heart she would bring to school every day.

”Paige was always out and loved being part of the, you know, attraction of the school and so she was she was our biggest cheerleader,” said MacDonald.

“She just brings a whole new life to our school, our classroom homeroom in the morning. It’s early and we can all kind of get in a slump and patience brings you right out of it,” said Hannah Soule, Erskine Academy student

“We want her back as soon as we can get her back, but this was one way to be able to see her. And it’s it’s been a long 50 days without her,” said MacDonald.

Erskine Academy also gave her an incredible gift.

They came together to raise more than $15,000 for Paige.

Students and staff hope Paige will be able to go back to school soon.

