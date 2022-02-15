Dem who lost to Collins donates more war chest to nonprofits

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - A former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and U.S. senate candidate has announced another $400,000 in donations from her campaign fund.

Democrat Sara Gideon lost to Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Her race against Collins broke state fundraising records, and she ended the election cycle with more than $10 million in campaign cash.

A spokesperson says on Tuesday that Gideon has converted the campaign money into $5.1 million in donations to Maine nonprofits so far.

The latest round of donations is to a range of groups that support refugees, children, family services and others in Maine.

