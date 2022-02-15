Advertisement

Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson

Caribou Bog in Orono
Caribou Bog in Orono(Margo Lukens)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Imagine this: you’re on your way back from some cross-country skiing, when all of a sudden, there’s an unexpected line of traffic.

What could be the cause?

How about this curious young moose spotted on the Caribou Bog in Orono?

This relatively little one was very interested in Margo Lukens’ car, tasting snow off the hood and coming eye-to-eye in the window before heading back into the woods.

Lukens tells us this isn’t the first time she’s encountered a moose in Maine’s great outdoors.

The clip has been shared more than 5,700 times on Facebook, and Lukens says it’s reminded her of an important lesson.

”I was not shocked. I mean, it’s Maine - we have moose! You need to be aware that you’re in their territory, you’re in the animal’s home. Behave like a guest, a good guest. And if you’re in your car and an animal approaches, stay in your car,” said Lukens.

Lukens is a professor at the University of Maine and teaches Native American literature.

She says these stories are a great way to begin to know the land and the creatures that are out there in Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Families displaced after Waterville fire
Special Olympics Maine
Special Olympics Maine holds 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Bangor Waterfront Concerts
Phish returning to Bangor this summer