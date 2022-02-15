Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Imagine this: you’re on your way back from some cross-country skiing, when all of a sudden, there’s an unexpected line of traffic.

What could be the cause?

How about this curious young moose spotted on the Caribou Bog in Orono?

This relatively little one was very interested in Margo Lukens’ car, tasting snow off the hood and coming eye-to-eye in the window before heading back into the woods.

Lukens tells us this isn’t the first time she’s encountered a moose in Maine’s great outdoors.

The clip has been shared more than 5,700 times on Facebook, and Lukens says it’s reminded her of an important lesson.

”I was not shocked. I mean, it’s Maine - we have moose! You need to be aware that you’re in their territory, you’re in the animal’s home. Behave like a guest, a good guest. And if you’re in your car and an animal approaches, stay in your car,” said Lukens.

Lukens is a professor at the University of Maine and teaches Native American literature.

She says these stories are a great way to begin to know the land and the creatures that are out there in Maine.

