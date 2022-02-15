Cold Tonight. Warmer & Breezy Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear, and temperatures will once again drop into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be light & variable meaning wind chill values will not be as extreme.

The high will move just to the east by Wednesday morning. The day will start off with sunshine, but clouds will move in ahead of an approaching low. The interaction between the high and the low will increase the pressure gradient meaning winds will increase during the afternoon. Southwest winds will gust up to 35 mph by the afternoon hours. The wind will also help to stream in warmer air as highs will range from the 20s over the north to close to 40° along the coast. A few light snow showers will also be possible over northern areas during the afternoon. Wednesday night will remain mild with most lows hovering on either side of the freezing mark.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. Widespread 40s and even some low 50s will be likely. It will be hard to enjoy the warmth as breezy southwest winds will continue. Gusts are still expected to be around 30-40 mph. Rain showers will move in by late morning associated with a low-pressure system. Rain will begin over the north and then spread south & east through the afternoon and will continue into early Friday morning. A cold front associated with the low will begin to move through Thursday night. This will cause temperatures over the north to fall just enough that the rain will change to a wintry mix and eventually all snow. Closer to the coast it will remain warm enough to support rain. The strongest winds will also be observed Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds could gust over 45 mph at times. Precipitation will come to an end by late morning Friday. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the northwest and temperatures will fall during the day on Friday. Afternoon temperatures are only expected to be in the teens & 20s.

Temperatures will trend back near seasonable for the weekend in the 20s & low 30s. A quick moving low will bring some scattered snow showers on Saturday. Drier & brighter for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies & cold. Lows in the single digits above and below zero. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning followed by afternoon clouds. Light snow showers across the north. Highs in upper 20s to upper 30s. Increasing wind out of the SW with gusts near 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers arrive by late morning. Highs in the upper 30s to low 50s. Breezy SSW winds. Rain will change over into a wintry mix across the north overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain & snow during the morning. Brighter skies by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s during the morning, followed by falling temperatures. Breezy WNW wind.

SATURDAY: Turning colder. Highs near freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

