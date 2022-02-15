Breezy & Cold This Afternoon, Milder Temps Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the teens to around 20°. An upper level disturbance will cross the state this afternoon and could touch off a few isolated snow showers. Clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds will lead to a frigid night tonight. Lows will drop to the low to mid-single numbers above 0° along the coast with low to mid-single numbers below 0° expected for inland and northern locales. Some areas over the far north and northeastern parts of the state could drop back to –10° to -15° by daybreak.

High pressure will slide to our east Wednesday. This will set us up with a southerly breeze on the backside of the departing area of high pressure, ushering milder air back into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs mainly in the 30s to near 40°. Low pressure and its associated cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will keep us mostly cloudy skies and bring us a chance for some scattered rain showers for the day with the most numerous showers falling over northern locations. A strong southwesterly flow between the approaching area of low pressure and high pressure off to our east will continue to usher milder air into the region. As a result, temperatures will be well above average Thursday with highs reaching the 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pull the cold front through the region Thursday night and early Friday morning. We’ll see rain Thursday night for all locations. As the front moves through, colder air will begin to filter in behind it which could change the rain to some mixed precipitation or even snow across northern areas later Thursday night or early Friday morning, while rain continues along the coast. As the cold front moves to our east, precipitation will taper off during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as colder and drier air moves in. High temperatures will occur early in the day Friday with highs in the 30s across the north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. As colder air moves in behind the front, temperatures will fall as the day progresses with most spots falling to the teens by later in the afternoon. This will then set us up with colder, more seasonable weather for the upcoming weekend.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated afternoon snow shower possible. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Frigid with lows between -13° to +5°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cold with highs between 29°-39°. Light wind becoming south 10-20 MPH by afternoon with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible, most numerous across northern areas. Rain likely at night. Breezy and mild. Highs between 42°-52°.

Friday: Morning rain and mix across inland and northern locales, rain along the coast then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s north and 40s south during the morning then falling to the teens in most spots by later in the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

