Black Bear men’s hockey turns to rivalry date with UNH

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears secured a Top 10 win over UMass in overtime thanks to Donavan Houle.

Wildcats sit 10 points above Maine in Hockey East standings (WABI)

Head Coach Ben Barr described how Maine pulled off the upset.

“I thought our guys earned that victory. I was just happy for them. Obviously for me, selfishly, it was nice to go win a game there too,” said Barr.

Barr admitted that he doesn’t like getting caught up in the “warm and fuzzy” storylines of beating one of his assistant coaching stops.

Next up for Maine is a rivalry showdown with UNH on Friday and Saturday in Orono.

