Bangor City Council votes to extend COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport

The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites...
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council voted unanimously Monday night to renew its agreement with a company that provides a COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport.

The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites across the nation, is for six months with an option to extend on a monthly basis.

The lease rate is $349 per month.

The testing center opened in October for public use.

The City adds that as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread, free testing is an important tool to combat its growth.

