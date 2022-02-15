Advertisement

10,968 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths

Maine CDC warns of significant increase in cases during next few days due to automated processing of backlogged cases
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases were added to the Maine CDC tracking system.

According to the state agency, this significant increase is due to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system.

“Maine CDC has been processing a backlog of positive test results that accumulated because of the Omicron surge,” according to Robert Long, Communications Director for Maine CDC. “In recent days, we launched a system to automate a portion of this process.  As a result, for several days starting with the update on February 15, 2022, the Maine CDC data webpage will show a significant increase in the day-to-day tallies of total cases, confirmed cases, and probable cases. Deaths, hospitalizations, and wastewater screening data remain the best metrics to determine the evolving impact of COVID-19.”

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers are due to a newly implemented automated system(WABI TV)

The newly released data also shows 21 more Mainers died with the virus.

1,014 more COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

575 were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
Tony Glidden
Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Latest News

Regulators also say fishermen caught about 108 million pounds in 2021, the most since 2018.
Maine lobstermen had big year, set value record of $725M
The City’s renewed lease with Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites...
Bangor City Council votes to extend COVID Testing Kiosk at Bangor International Airport
Maine State House
Hancock County Green Independent Committee announces nomination for Senate District 7 seat
Barbara Edmands is searching for her 'Mystery Man'
Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’