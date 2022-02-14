Zimbabwe a cappella group performs for Maine students

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than 50 classrooms across Maine got a special musical treat Monday morning.

The group Nobuntu performed in the Collins Center for the Arts for a virtual event.

They are an all-female a cappella group from Zimbabwe.

The women taught students the music, stories, traditions, and dances unique to their African culture.

”It’s high time our young people get to be exposed to as much as they can. There’s nothing as too much knowledge, actually knowing is power. Imagine if we impacted on a 7-year-old who is going to one day go to Zimbabwe they have something to even say, I know this place I heard it from these ladies that came. Information is important, and we are also happy that our culture gets to be heard outside of home,” said Zanele Manhenga, Nobuntu.

The women in Nobuntu have been singing together for 10 years.

They performed for a live audience at the Collins Center on Sunday.

Their next stop on their New England tour is Middlebury, Vt.

